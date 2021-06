Where can my teenager get vaccinated? Here are the places offering the COVID-19 vaccine in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As of Wednesday, June 9, children between the ages of 12 and 15 are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

There is a federally-run program where you can text your zip code to 438829 and see all of the vaccines near you.

That same program also helps you if you need childcare to get the vaccine.

With that in mind, here are all of the places that are offering the COVID-19 vaccine in Western New York to those between the ages of 12 and 15.

Allegany County



Belmont Allegany County Department of Health: 7 Court Street, Room 30 Call (585) 268-9250 or click here.



Cattaraugus County



Olean Cattaraugus County Health Department: 1 Leo Moss Drive Call (716) 701-3777 or click here.

Salamanca Rite Aid: 9 Broad Street Call (716) 945-1095 or click here, or walk-in.

Yorkshire Rite Aid: 12208 New York State Route 16 Call (716) 492-2511 or click here, or walk-in. Walgreens: 3242 Route 39 Call (716) 492-0176 or click here, or walk-in.



Chautauqua County



Dunkirk Brooks Memorial Hospital: 529 Central Avenue, ATTN: Pharmacy Department Call (716) 366-1111 or click here.

Falconer CVS Pharmacy: 10 South Work Street Call (716) 665-2476, click here, or walk-in.

Jamestown CVS Pharmacy: 19 South Main Street Call (716) 488-0778, click here, or walk-in. Walgreens: 10 Prospect Street Call (716) 661-9230, click here, or walk-in. Wegmans: 945 Fairmount Avenue Call (800) 207-6099 or click here.

Mayville Chautauqua County Health Department: 7 North Erie Street Call (866) 604-6789 or click here.



Erie County (compiling)



Genesee County (compiling)



Batavia Rite Aid: 4155 West Main Street Call (585) 344-0252, click here, or walk-in.



Niagara County (compiling)



Niagara Falls Conference Center of Niagara Falls: 101 Old Falls Street Call (833) 697-4829, click here, or walk-in.



Orleans County (compiling)



Medina Walgreens: 1422 South Main Street Call (585) 798-1980, click here, or walk-in.



Wyoming County (compiling)