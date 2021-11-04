Erie County Department of Health announces COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids 5-11

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) announced plans for COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5 to 11.
The CDC authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11 earlier this week.
The first clinic is scheduled for November 6 at Oishei Children’s Hospital and there are no more appointments available for this date.
According to the ECDOH, there will be several weekend COVID-19 vaccine clinics for this age group in November and December and a full schedule will be announced.
Clinic sites for November 13 and November 20 along with registration links will be available later Thursday.
ECDOH said appointments/registration and parental consent will be required for the clinics.
