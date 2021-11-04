Watch
Erie County Department of Health announces COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids 5-11

Mary Altaffer/AP
Pharmacist Diana Swiga fills a dead volume syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Bronx River Houses Community Center, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Posted at 11:20 AM, Nov 04, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) announced plans for COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5 to 11.

The CDC authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11 earlier this week.

The first clinic is scheduled for November 6 at Oishei Children’s Hospital and there are no more appointments available for this date.

According to the ECDOH, there will be several weekend COVID-19 vaccine clinics for this age group in November and December and a full schedule will be announced.

Clinic sites for November 13 and November 20 along with registration links will be available later Thursday.

ECDOH said appointments/registration and parental consent will be required for the clinics.

