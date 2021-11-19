Who can get a COVID booster?

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — “The process of getting a booster is now simplified,” declared Dr. Thomas Russo, professor & chief, Infectious Disease, Jacobs School of Medicine.

Dr. Russo says the messaging on boosters has been very “confusing” but now there is finally clarity on who can get a booster.

WKBW Dr. Thomas Russo, professor & chief, Infectious Disease, Jacobs School of Medicine, during Zoom interview.

“If you are two months out from J&J shot or if you're six months from Pfizer or Moderna shot and you're 18 years and older — your eligible — period,” Dr. Russo explained.

Dr. Russo says no matter where you go for the booster, a pharmacy or county or state-run vaccine clinic, you will still need to fill out information on your previous shots.

“The one thing that will be carefully monitored is the timing aspect because they'll know when you received your last shot,” Dr. Russo explained.

The CDC says more than 32-million Americans have already received a booster, but if you need yours, you can come to the University at Buffalo’s South Campus at Harriman Hall to receive the vaccine.

WKBW University at Buffalo’s South Campus at Harriman Hall hosting vaccine clinic.

“And really There are no excuses for not getting the booster,” remarked Bob Jones.

“I just want to be, you know, safe,” said Anita Jones.

Anita and Bob Jones were on the UB South campus Friday morning, ready for their boosters with no hesitation.

“How are you feeling about getting the booster?" Buckley asked.

“It’s a no brainier — it really is. It’s really not about me — it’s about all of my fellow citizens and just making sure I protect them,” replied Jones.

WKBW Anita & Bob Jones arrived at UB Friday morning for their boosters.

“Everybody has had to have immunization shots for going to school. We got polio, measles — so this was just one more thing everybody has had to have,” Anita Jones replied.

If you already signed up for the New York State’s Excelsior Pass and wondering how to update it, look for a message on the App and follow the instructions.

You will be required to put your name and verify your shots, but it is designed to be a quick and simple process.

WKBW Update Excelsior Pass with vaccine information.

“If you previously have an Excelsior Pass and subsequently received a booster, you need to go back into the system at this time and re-update that,” explained Dr. Russo.

“What do you say to those that — it's not even hesitancy — they're just saying, no I will not get vaccinated?" Buckley questioned.

“Those individuals that will benefit the greatest from vaccinations are those that are yet to be vaccinated,” Russo replied.

Appointments are required at pharmacies.

At UB’s South campus, ‘walk-ins’ are welcome only for the J&J vaccine and UB appointments can be made between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 12noon on Sunday’s .

WKBW At UB South campus.

But you are strongly urged to make appointments for children 5 to 11 at the UB location.

