Wegmans now offering Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster doses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wegmans announced its pharmacy locations are now offering the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to eligible individuals.

The doses are available by appointment only and those who are eligible may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose.

You can find information below from Wegmans on eligibility.

Individuals 18 years and older who received the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine can receive a Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, or J&J booster at least two months after their primary vaccination.

The following individuals who received Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech as their primary vaccination are eligible to receive a Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech or J&J/Janssen COVID-19 booster shot at least six months after the completion of their Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech primary series:



People 65 years and older

Residents in long-term care settings

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions, based on their individual benefits and risks

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting, based on their individual benefits and risks

You must schedule an appointment ahead of time here or by calling 1-800-207-6099 between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, while appointments last.

"Customers must bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card or other proof of vaccination to their appointment if they did not receive their initial two-dose series at Wegmans. Proof of qualifying condition is not required; however, patients will be asked to self-attest to current CDC eligibility at time of vaccine appointment," a release says.