Independent Health requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated by December 8

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Independent Health says all associates will need to be fully vaccinated by December 8.

This applies to employees regardless of whether or not they work in-person or remotely.

Independent Health says there is no test-out option in lieu of the vaccine, with the only exception to this federal mandate applying to those associates granted an accommodation for a qualified medical or religious vaccine exemption.

If that medical or religious vaccine exemption requirement is not met by December 8, will be deemed voluntarily resigned from employment and will not be eligible for unemployment or severance, and benefits will end.