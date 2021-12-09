Kaleida's school-based program assisting to vaccinate students

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The push continues to get more children vaccinated. Kaleida Health’s School-based Centers are working to assist inside some Buffalo Public Schools.

“We know the kids. A lot of them come down every day,” explained Jill Koons, nurse practitioner.

WKBW Outside Stanley Makowski School in Buffalo.

At the Stanley Makowski School, Kalieida operates one of seven buffalo school-based health clinics inside.

Nurse practioner Koons works at the Makowski School clinic, where they provide other health services for students who are enrolled.

That is why these clinics are ideal for helping to administer the COVID vaccine to 5 to 11-year-old students.

“What are parents concerned about when it comes to vaccinating their child?” Buckley asked.

WKBW Pfizer vaccine for children used at the school-based clinic.

“Well of course you know they're nervous because it's a new vaccine,” replied Koons.

“If parents take advantage of this, it would help to really get our kids in the city vaccinated,” declared Dr. Melinda Cameron, medical director, Kaleida’s School-Based Centers.

For parents enrolled in the school clinics, they can now give consent to have their child receive the COVID vaccine.

“The parent can come, if they would like to be there while the child is given it, or they don't have to,” Dr. Cameron noted. “This is a great opportunity for parents to have it done without having to go to the physician's office without the burden of transportation."

Dr. Cameron says the school-based clinics take away some of the anxiety around getting a shot.

WKBW Some of the prizes handed out to children for getting their vaccine.

“Kids are comfortable in school. They go to school every day, if they do get sick or have an issue, they come down, they're use to coming down to the nurses office,” explained Dr. Cameron.

And there are even prizes when they get vaccinated.

“Anything from stickers. We have bracelets, we have pencils, toothbrushes — all kids of things for the kids,” described Koons.

Kalieda Health says to date at least 55 city school students have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, through this school based program.

