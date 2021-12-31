Hochul: SUNY and CUNY students required to receive COVID-19 booster when eligible starting Jan. 15

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says all SUNY and CUNY students will be required to receive a COVID-19 booster when they are eligible starting January 15.

The governor also said that faculty will be required to be vaccinated.

In her announcement on Friday, the governor said that masks will be mandatory in public indoors spaces, and quarantine and isolation policies will be aligned with New York State and CDC guidelines.

Students will be required to submit negative test when returning to campus and they will be random sampling throughout the year.