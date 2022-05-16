Live updates: Buffalo mass shooting aftermath and investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News is monitoring new developments regarding the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo and will publish new information as it becomes available here.

Monday, May 16, 12:30 p.m.

Local partners announce a food distribution effort to support the community impacted by Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo. You can find more information on the distribution here, more information on a shuttle Tops is providing here and more information on how you can help here. Tops also released a statement saying in part it is working to create a fund for the families of the victims and those directly

impacted. You can find the statement below.

To Our Community ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7onounso5u — Tops Markets (@TopsMarkets) May 16, 2022

Monday, May 16, 11:30 a.m.

Attorney Ben Crump and the family of Ruth Whitfield, a victim in Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo, hold a press conference. Whitfield was 86 years old. Her son, former Buffalo Fire Department Commissioner Garnell Whitfield, says his family wants to see positive change out of this tragedy. "It's not just some story to drive the news cycle. This is our mother, this is our lives. We need help. We're asking you to help us. Help us change this, this can't keep happening."

Sunday, May 15, 6 p.m.

ABC News confirms President Joe Biden will visit Buffalo on Tuesday. The First Lady will join the president to grieve with the Buffalo community, according to a release about their trip.

Sunday, May 15, 5 p.m.

GoFundMe creates a webpage with links to verified fundraisers the community can donate to. You can find that page here. Those efforts are happening on top of the local, state and national help that was announced during a press conference Sunday afternoon.

Sunday, May 15, 4 p.m.

Interfaith vigil at Macedonia Baptist Church helps to begin the healing process in Buffalo. More than 100 people attended the vigil, which was held less than a mile from where the shooting occurred.

Sunday, May 15, 3 p.m.

Buffalo police identify the 10 people who were killed and the three people who were injured in the shooting. As Western New York mourns with the ten families who lost loved ones, 7 News wishes to honor their memory. You can find more information on the victims here.

Sunday, May 15, 1:30 p.m.

A law enforcement official told the Associated Press the suspect became the focus of a New York State Police investigation in June 2021 after troopers were called to Susquehanna High School in Conklin. The law enforcement official said the suspect had threatened a shooting at his high school and was sent for mental health treatment. At the time of the incident, state police said the student was taken to a hospital for an evaluation. The outcome of that evaluation is not known. But despite the mental health evaluation, law enforcement says the suspect was not on their radar.

Sunday, May 15, noon

The community gathers to mourn the victims, search for comfort and help those in need.

Sunday, May 15, 11:30 a.m.

Buffalo police said the suspect in the mass shooting arrived in Buffalo at least one day before the shooting to scope out the area. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press that the suspect's parents were being interviewed by federal agents. Multiple search warrants were served on their home and they were reportedly cooperating with investigators. ABC News reported the weapon the suspect allegedly used was a legally-purchased assault-style rifle similar to an AR-15 at a gun store in Broome County. Governor Kathy Hochul told ABC News he illegally modified the gun. He reportedly obtained other weapons at gun stores in New York and Pennsylvania and one was a gift from his father.

Sunday, May 15, 9 a.m.

Two of three people injured have been released from the hospital. The third person remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to an ECMC spokesperson.

Saturday, May 14, 7:30 p.m.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul arrived in Buffalo and spoke, saying in part "it strikes us in our very hearts to know that there’s such evil that lurks out there."

Saturday, May 14, 7 p.m.

The suspect, 18-year-old Payton Gendron of Conklin, appeared in court handcuffed wearing a white paper smock. He was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the mass shooting at Tops. According to investigators, he drove three and a half hours and live-streamed the deadly rampage on social media. Authorities say he shot several people in the parking lot of Tops before entering the store and continuing the shooting. He was taken into custody by the Buffalo Police Department inside the store. Public defender Brian Parker, who is representing him, said the following during arraignment: "As far as any further reading of the following complaint I would waive that at this point and enter a plea of not guilty on behalf of my client."

Saturday, May 14, 6 p.m.

The White House released the following statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the mass shooting: “The President has been briefed by his Homeland Security Advisor on the horrific shooting in Buffalo, NY this afternoon. He will continue to receive updates throughout the evening and tomorrow as further information develops. The President and the First Lady are praying for those who have been lost and for their loved ones.”