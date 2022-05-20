Authorities search for users invited to view Buffalo shooter's Discord diary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Authorities are searching for roughly a dozen people that were invited to view the Buffalo shooter's online diary, ABC News reported Friday.

The diary was posted in a Discord chat room, which was believed to be viewed by 15 people shortly before the shooting.

The gunman is believed to have shared his ideas on other websites and chat rooms as well.

Investigators believe at least a couple of the people in the chat room read at least parts of the document and pushed back, sources told ABC News.

It is unclear what the comments were and what that push back was or how the others responded.

Authorities are working with the platform to learn the identities of the individuals so they can interview them to better understand whether they may have had any other information related to the plot at any earlier time before the shooting.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the victims and their families. Hate and violence have no place on Discord. We are doing everything we can to assist law enforcement in the investigation," a spokesperson for Discord wrote in a statement to 7 News.

New York Attorney General Letitia James previously announced her office will investigate social media companies linked to the shooting.

Those websites include Twitch, 4chan, 8chan, as well as Discord.

The 7 News I-Team previously reported on some of those sites allegedly used by the gunman.