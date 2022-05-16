Local partners launch food distribution effort to support Buffalo community impacted by mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Local partners gathered Monday to launch a food distribution effort to support the Buffalo community impacted by Saturday's mass shooting.

Councilmember Ulysees O. Wingo, Sr., who represents the Masten District, was joined by the following local organizations to detail the effort:

Tops Markets

FeedMore of WNY

Saving Grace Ministries

The Chapel

American Red Cross

Erie County Office of Mental Health

BestSelf Behavioral Health

Back to Basics

The distribution will be held daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Resource Council of WNY located at 347 East Ferry Street which is just two blocks away from Tops Markets. Tops is temporarily closed as the investigation continues. A release says the distribution will provide nutritious food, basic necessities and toiletries until at least Friday, May 27th or until Tops Markets announces plans to re-open.

A press conference was held Monday afternoon which you can watch below.

Donations can be dropped off at the FeedMore WNY warehouse at 91 Holt Street in Buffalo. Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.