How you can help those impacted by the mass shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In the wake of the mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, the community is rallying together to support those impacted by the violence.

If you would like to join and help those impacted you can find resources below:

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced those who want to support the victims' families and the surrounding community can make donations by emailing helpbuffalo@thepartnership.org or call (716) 541-1701.

FeedMore WNY, the Resource Council of WNY, and other local partners have come together to host a food distribution daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 347 E. Ferry Street in Buffalo. If you would like to donate food or resources to the distribution effort you can do so at the FeedMore WNY warehouse located at 91 Holt Street, Buffalo, NY 14206 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The Buffalo Community Fridge was accepting donations but has begun directing people to the FeedMore WNY due to the overwhelming support it has received. FeedMore WNY said it is currently requesting donations of nonperishable protein items, shelf-stable fruits and vegetables, beverages and snack items. Toilet paper and related personal care products. You can also make monetary donations here or over the phone by calling FeedMore WNY at (716) 822-2002. Volunteers are also needed, you can find information on how to volunteer here.

Former Buffalo Bills running back Thurman Thomas and his wife Patricia are accepting donations through the Thurman Thomas Family Foundation to support the families impacted and the community. You can make a donation here.

Black Love Resists in the Rust has partnered with Colored Girls Bike Too and others to ensure access to mental health services and fresh food. Donations can be made here.

GoFundMe has created a webpage with links to verified fundraisers the community can donate to. You can find that page here. This includes a link to the "Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund" established by Tops Friendly Markets and the National Compassion Fund. Tops announced it has added $500,000 to the fund to get it started.

Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers (BFNC) has established a fund, the BFNC “You Matter” Fund, to "address transportation needs to access other community grocery stores and transportation for those in need of mental health services to address the trauma." You can click here to donate or call 716-856-0363.

AT&T has partnered with the City of Buffalo to launch a "Text-to-Give" campaign to benefit the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund and the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund to help the community and the families of the victims. Using your smartphone, you can contribute $10 regardless of your wireless provider. The charge will automatically be added to the donor’s wireless bill. Text Buffalo to 20222 to make a $10 donation. Those who would like to donate more than $10 can repeat the process as many times as they wish. AT&T and the AT&T Foundation are also contributing $50,000.

Catholic Charities is accepting donations at two different locations, Response to Love Center, 130 Kosciuszko Street, Buffalo, NY 14212 (716) 894-7030 and The Mother Teresa Home, 208 Stanislaus Street, Buffalo, NY 14212 (716) 424-0217.

Response to Love Center is accepting:

CANNED GOODS PERSONAL CARE ITEMS (deodorant, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, brushes, combs) TOILET PAPER PAPER TOWELS DISHWASHING LIQUID HAND SOAP CLOROX BLEACH GIFT CARDS TO TARGET or WALMART The Mother Teresa Home is accepting: BABY WIPES DIAPERS PAPER TOWELS DISHWASHING LIQUID HAND SOAP LAUNDRY SOAP GIFT CARDS TO TARGET, WALMART, or ALDI’S

Beginning May 17, Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns and Auto Bureau branches, will be collecting non-perishable food items in an effort to assist the families and community. A release says the items be delivered to Buffalo Fathers and Buffalo Peace Makers community organizations for distribution over the next several weeks. Donations can be made at the following locations:

Erie County Clerk’s Office- 92 Franklin Street, Buffalo Erie County Auto Bureau- Rath Building, 170 Pearl Street, Buffalo Erie County Auto Bureau- Southgate Plaza, 1088 Union Road, West Seneca Erie County Auto Bureau- Sheridan Plaza, 2309 Eggert Road, Town of Tonawanda Erie County Auto Bureau- Urbandale Plaza, 2122 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga Erie County Auto Bureau- Highland Plaza, 6853 Erie Road, Derby



Northtown Automotive Companies began accepting donations Monday and will continue to collect them through a to be determined date. You can drop off items at the following collection sites:

Northtown Toyota Volkswagen, 1135 Millersport Highway, Amherst NY 14226 Northtown Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat, 2020 Niagara Falls Blvd, Tonawanda NY 14150 Northtown Honda, 2277 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst NY 14228 Northtown KIA, 3900 Sheridan Drive, Amherst NY 14226 Northtown Mazda, 3920 Sheridan Drive, Amherst NY 14226 Northtown Subaru, 3930 Sheridan Drive, Amherst NY 14226 Northtown Hyundai, 3675 Sheridan Drive, Amherst NY 14226 Northtown Lexus, 3845 Sheridan Drive, Amherst NY 14226 Northtown Jaguar Land Rover Buffalo, 621 Getzville Road, Amherst NY 14226 Northtown Volvo Porsche Buffalo, 8135 Main Street, Williamsville NY 14221



Cornerstone Community FCU has partnered with FeedMore WNY and is accepting donations of nonperishable protein items, shelf-stable fruits and vegetables, beverages, snacks, toilet paper, personal care items, diapers/wipes at its six locations.

7 News will update this list as we confirm any other ways the community can help.