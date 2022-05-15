Tops mass shooting suspect had threatened a shooting at a high school in his hometown last year

CONKLIN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 18-year-old shooter who investigators say killed 10 people at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on Saturday has previously threatened a shooting at a high school.

A law enforcement official told the Associated Press on Sunday that Payton Gendron became the focus of a New York State Police investigation after troopers were called to Susquehanna High School in Conklin in June 2021.

Troopers were responding to a report that a 17-year-old student had made threatening statements.

The law enforcement official said Gendron had threatened a shooting at his high school and was sent for mental health treatment.

At the time of the incident, state police said the student was taken to a hospital for an evaluation. The outcome of that evaluation is not known.

The FBI reported in a news briefing on Sunday afternoon the Gendron was not on their radar before the shooting at Tops on Saturday.

Gendron is being held in Erie County custody, charged with first-degree murder. Buffalo police officers took him into custody inside the grocery store. 10 people were killed in the shooting and three others were injured.