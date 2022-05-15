Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tops mass shooting suspect had threatened a shooting at a high school in his hometown last year

SUSPECT-ARRAIGNED.jpeg
WKBW
18-year-old shooting suspect
SUSPECT-ARRAIGNED.jpeg
Posted at 1:24 PM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-15 13:28:53-04

CONKLIN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 18-year-old shooter who investigators say killed 10 people at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on Saturday has previously threatened a shooting at a high school.

A law enforcement official told the Associated Press on Sunday that Payton Gendron became the focus of a New York State Police investigation after troopers were called to Susquehanna High School in Conklin in June 2021.

Troopers were responding to a report that a 17-year-old student had made threatening statements.

The law enforcement official said Gendron had threatened a shooting at his high school and was sent for mental health treatment.

At the time of the incident, state police said the student was taken to a hospital for an evaluation. The outcome of that evaluation is not known.

The FBI reported in a news briefing on Sunday afternoon the Gendron was not on their radar before the shooting at Tops on Saturday.

Gendron is being held in Erie County custody, charged with first-degree murder. Buffalo police officers took him into custody inside the grocery store. 10 people were killed in the shooting and three others were injured.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine