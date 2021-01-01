August Erbacher is the Digital Director for 7 Eyewitness News WKBW in Buffalo.

August joined WKBW in March 2011 as an assignment editor, later becoming a producer. In his time as a producer for 7 Eyewitness News, he produced the 6 p.m., 11 p.m., and 6 a.m. newscasts.

In 2016, August became the morning Executive Producer at 7 Eyewitness News. The team won a New York State Emmy for Best Morning Newscast: Medium Market for their coverage of the tornados that struck Hamburg in July 2017. The team won an Excellence in Broadcasting award from the New York State Broadcasters Association for the same newscast.

August became the Digital Director of 7 Eyewitness News in October 2018.

A lifelong resident of Western New York, August grew up in Newfane and graduated from Newfane High School. He holds a BS in Communications - TV & Digital Video from SUNY Fredonia. He now resides in Buffalo and enjoys bike commuting to WKBW.

August is the proud owner of two cats. He enjoys cycling, dodgeball and kickball. He supports Arsenal, FC Buffalo, Buffalo Sabres, Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Beauts.