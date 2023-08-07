Guilty plea in 2022 murder of Timothy Weymer in Niagara Falls

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than a year after Timothy Weymer was found stabbed to death in Niagara Falls, his killer pleaded guilty in Niagara County Court Monday morning.

Gilbert Cruz, 35, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and will be sentenced in October.

Timothy Weymer, 57, was found stabbed to death in a hotel room where he had been staying on Niagara Falls Boulevard on February 7. Two days later, on February 9, Cruz led Lewiston police officers on a chase in Weymer's vehicle. He was eventually taken into custody after taking officers through Lewiston and Youngstown.

Cruz is expected to be sentenced to 20 years to life in prison at sentencing in October.