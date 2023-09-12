Man shot and killed on Main Street in Buffalo near UB South Campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man was shot and killed while sitting outside on Main Street near Buffalo's University Heights neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Detectives say the man, who has not been identified, was shot on the 3100 block of Main Street— that's near Custer Street— after 1:50 a.m. He died at the scene.

Detectives have not named any suspects or given any identifying information on the victim. Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

According to Buffalo's crime incident data, this is the 30th homicide in the city in 2023.

