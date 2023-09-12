Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man shot and killed on Main Street in Buffalo near UB South Campus

MAIN STREET HOMICIDE SEPTEMBER 12 2023
WKBW
A man was shot and killed while sitting outside on Main Street near Custer Street on Tuesday morning.
MAIN STREET HOMICIDE SEPTEMBER 12 2023
Posted at 11:31 AM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 11:31:33-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man was shot and killed while sitting outside on Main Street near Buffalo's University Heights neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Detectives say the man, who has not been identified, was shot on the 3100 block of Main Street— that's near Custer Street— after 1:50 a.m. He died at the scene.

Detectives have not named any suspects or given any identifying information on the victim. Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

According to Buffalo's crime incident data, this is the 30th homicide in the city in 2023.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!