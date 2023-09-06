How to watch the Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football on September 11

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills open up the 2023 regular season at MetLife Stadium on September 11, taking on their division rivals the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

Fans in Western New York, including those with Spectrum, will be able to watch the game live on 7 WKBW. Coverage of the game for Spectrum customers will not be affected by the current ESPN blackout.

Our coverage begins at 7 p.m. on September 11 with a special edition of Leading The Charge, featuring Matt Bové and the 7 Sports team, Joe Buscaglia, and Howard Simon.

The 7 Sports team will bring WNY live coverage from MetLife Stadium, from a Bills Backers bar in Manhattan, and from Buffalo.

Leading The Charge is followed by Monday Night Countdown at 7:30 p.m. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.

The Buffalo Bills come into the 2023 season with big expectations, having made the playoffs the past four seasons, but not making it to the Super Bowl in any of those postseason journeys.

Quarterback Josh Allen is entering his sixth season with returning targets in Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Dawson Knox, and a big new target in rookie receiving tight end Dalton Kincaid.

On defense, Von Miller begins the season on the PUP listbut is expected to return following at least the first four games. Safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde are coming off of 2022 regular season injuries.