Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller to begin season on the active/PUP list

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, 7 Sports has confirmed that Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller will start the season on the active/PUP list.

Miller was placed on the active/PUP list in July as he continues to recover from a knee injury that he suffered in November 2022 against the Detroit Lions. 7 Sports spoke with Miller after he was placed on the active/PUP list who said he wasn't viewing it as a setback.

Starting the season on the active/PUP list means Miller will miss at least the first four games.

If Miller were to return after missing just the minimum of four games, he would make his return in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Sports Director Matt Bové believes that may be unrealistic and is circling Week 6 on Sunday Night Football at home against the New York Giants for when Miller could return.

Probably unrealistic to think Miller plays his first game in London after just a few days of practice. I’m circling Week 6 SNF at home against the Giants. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 29, 2023

This announcement comes ahead of the 4 p.m. Tuesday deadline for all 32 NFL teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players as they head into the regular season.

Earlier Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported the Bills are trading defensive end Boogie Basham to the New York Giants.

