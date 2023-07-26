Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller not viewing 'PUP' list as a setback

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller didn't envision himself being placed on the 'Pup' list for the start of the Bills training camp, but he's still optimistic about a speedy recovery.

"We just keep working, and until it feels really, really good."

The veteran pass rusher made it clear in the off-season that he would be back between week one and week six because he's dedicated and has one of the best sets of trainers behind him.

"Some things I feel like I can do, but you got to be able to do everything to be out there with the guys."

Everyone wants to mark their calendar on an exact date, but Von is working at a pace that ensures he will be able to be with his team long-term.

Von expressed in previous media sessions he rushed back from his ACL surgery in 2013, and he won't do that again.

"He's been through this before, so I have full trust and confidence in Von," said head coach Sean McDermott.

