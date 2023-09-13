Two Newfane daycare employees charged with endangering the welfare of a child

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police announced the arrests of two daycare employees on Wednesday, following an investigation made into a complaint filed in February.

Victoria Stanton, 22, of Lockport is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Karon Anterline, 66, of Newfane is charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

State police say the charges stem from a complaint about "possible abusive treatment" at Sweet Angels Daycare in Newfane. Following up on the complaint, investigators concluded that the suspects used "excessive force" with children at the daycare.

A statement sent to 7 News, on behalf of the daycare, says

The allegations against the former employees occurred almost a year ago and during that time both left the organization. At no time did parents of the children from our Newfane facility raise any issues with management regarding these employees.





State police did not provide any further detail on the alleged incidents, including whether any children were injured.

Stanton and Anterline were released with tickets to appear in Newfane Town Court later this month.