Buffalo native and former Bills wide receiver Mike Williams dies at age 36

Mike Williams
Gary Wiepert/AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mike Williams (19) poses for a photographer during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2014, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)
Mike Williams
Posted at 12:27 PM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 12:31:08-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo native and former Bills and Bucs wide receiver Mike Williams has died at the age of 36, his agent told 7 News reporter Michael Schwartz on Tuesday.

Williams had been hospitalized in a Tampa hospital for more than a week following a construction accident involving electrical work.

Williams was a star athlete at Riverside High School in Buffalo in the early 2000s before going to Syracuse University.

Williams was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2010 draft. He played four seasons with the Bucs before returning home to Buffalo. He played in nine games for his hometown team, scoring one touchdown during his season with the Bills.

