Texas man charged with rape of 12-year-old Orchard Park girl, arrested in Houston and returned to Erie County

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Texas man is being held without bail in the Erie County Holding Center, accused of repeatedly sexually abusing an Orchard Park girl over the span of about three years.

Orchard Park Police Detectives traveled to Houston, Texas at the beginning of the month to arrest James Q. Carollo, 28, of Crosby, Texas.

According to the Orchard Park Police Department, Carollo was the live-in boyfriend of the mother of the alleged victim when the abuse began at the child's Orchard Park home in 2019. The child was 12 years old.

Carollo lived with his alleged victim and her mother for approximately three years. He moved back to his former residence in Texas in late 2022. Following his departure, police say the victim and her mother came to their station in Orchard Park to report the abuse. The victim told officers that Carollo sexually abused her when her mother left the residence during the day, and that he told her he would hurt her family if she told anyone.

The police department worked with the Erie County District Attorney's Office to gather evidence, and in May 2023, a detective traveled to Texas to interview Carollo. During the interview, Carollo confessed.

Carollo was arrested and on August 1st, Orchard Park detectives transported him back to Erie County to be processed. Carollo is charged with two counts of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree sexual abuse, six counts of second-degree criminal sexual act, one count of strangulation and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. Carollo is being held with no bond.