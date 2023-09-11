Moog's security clearance invalidated over CEO's citizenship; unable to take on some contracts

ELMA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Elma-based manufacturing company Moog, Inc. has been notified by the U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) that its facility security clearance has been invalidated.

According to a report filed to the SEC, the invalidation was ordered due to the citizenship of the company's CEO.

Pat Roche, an Irish citizen with permanent legal residence in the US, took over as CEO in February. The company had continued to operate with its facility security clearance until Friday, September 8.

In its statement to the SEC, Moog reported that the invalidation of this facility security clearance will prevent the company from taking on new contracts in which a facility security clearance is required. It is able to finish existing contracts, however.

Moog reports that contracts requiring the security clearance accounted for 2% of its total revenue in the 2022 fiscal year, and it does not expect the invalidation to affect its current 2023 fiscal year guidance.

Moog is working with the DCSA on a mitigation plan that may include "standing up a subsidiary with an organizational structure and procedures."

Read the full SEC filing here.