10 people killed, three injured in mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, shooter in custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say they are on the scene of a mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue.

The Associated Press reports at least ten people were killed. The Buffalo Police Department has a shooter in custody.

In an update given at 5:45 p.m. by the City of Buffalo and law enforcement, Buffalo Police Department Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia identified the suspect as an 18-year-old white male who was not from the Buffalo area.

The shooter, according to police, arrived at the Tops parking lot on Jefferson Avenue in tactical gear, including a helmet and armor. He shot several people in the parking lot before entering the store.

Inside the store, the shooter was confronted and shot by a security officer. The security officer's round was stopped by the shooter's armor. The shooter then shot and killed the officer. The shooter was ultimately confronted by Buffalo Police Department officers, who were able to convince him to disarm himself and surrender.

13 people were shot on the premises, whether in the parking lot or inside the store. Ten people were killed. Three people suffered injuries police describe as "non-life threatening" and were taken to local hospitals.

The FBI is investigating the shooting as an act of racially-motivated violent extremism, which legally defines the mass shooting as an act of terror.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia called the shooting "pure evil," and said it was a racially-motivated hate crime.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said at 6 p.m. that he expected the suspect to be arraigned within the hour on first-degree murder. Flynn said he was not naming the shooter yet because he did not want to give the shooter attention.

"I heard at least 20-30 shots, if not more," a witness told 7 News.

BREAKING: BPD on scene of a mass shooting at the Tops in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Police say multiple people have been struck by gunfire. The shooter is in custody. Motorists and residents are urged to avoid the area. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) May 14, 2022

Governor Kathy Hochul sent out a tweet saying she is closely monitoring the shooting and the state is offering assistance to local officials.

In a press briefing, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said the shooter is not from the Buffalo area and drove hours to come to Buffalo.

Mayor Brown added Governor Kathy Hochul was headed to Buffalo following the tragedy, and that Mayor Brown had received a call from the White House.

Tops spokesperson Kathleen Sautter issued the following statement Saturday afternoon, writing:

We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Our top priority remains the health and well-being of our associates and customers. We appreciate the quick response of local law enforcement and are providing all available resources to assist authorities in the ongoing investigation.

