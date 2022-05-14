Tops shooting suspect arraigned in Buffalo City Court, public defender enters 'not guilty' plea on his behalf

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An 18-year-old man has been arraigned in Buffalo City Court on Saturday evening, charged with first-degree murder in connection to the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on Saturday.

Payton Gendron of Conklin, who police say drove several hours to the grocery store on Saturday, appeared in court wearing a white smock. Authorities say he shot several people in the parking lot of Tops before entering the store and continuing the shooting. He was taken into custody by the Buffalo Police Department inside the store.

Media allowed to record, but no live stream. Suspect is inside the courtroom as we await arraignment. @WKBW https://t.co/beFsjtJylJ pic.twitter.com/e9MyMXNdSW — Eileen Buckley (@eileenwkbw) May 14, 2022

The suspect's public defender has entered a not guilty plea. He is due back in court on May 19 for a felony hearing.

Suspect now before judge “I understand my charges”. Public defender put in not guilty plea. @WKBW https://t.co/kO9agGx2gE pic.twitter.com/FAmDDFQXgR — Eileen Buckley (@eileenwkbw) May 14, 2022

The FBI is investigating the shooting as a racially-motivated attack and a hate crime. Of the 13 people shot, 11 people were Black. 10 people were killed in the shooting. Three suffered non-life threatening injuries and are receiving treatment at ECMC.

