Tops shooting suspect arraigned in Buffalo City Court, public defender enters 'not guilty' plea on his behalf

WKBW/Eileen Buckley
Posted at 7:49 PM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 20:08:40-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An 18-year-old man has been arraigned in Buffalo City Court on Saturday evening, charged with first-degree murder in connection to the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on Saturday.

Payton Gendron of Conklin, who police say drove several hours to the grocery store on Saturday, appeared in court wearing a white smock. Authorities say he shot several people in the parking lot of Tops before entering the store and continuing the shooting. He was taken into custody by the Buffalo Police Department inside the store.

The suspect's public defender has entered a not guilty plea. He is due back in court on May 19 for a felony hearing.

The FBI is investigating the shooting as a racially-motivated attack and a hate crime. Of the 13 people shot, 11 people were Black. 10 people were killed in the shooting. Three suffered non-life threatening injuries and are receiving treatment at ECMC.

