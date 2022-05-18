Buffalo Bills and NFL Foundations donating $400,000 to support community impacted by mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills Foundation and NFL Foundation announced a combined donation of $400,000 to support the community impacted by the mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue Saturday.

A combined $200,000 will go to the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund which is described as "a collaborative philanthropic effort across the region that will address the immediate and long-term needs in our community, including systemic issues that have marginalized communities of color."

"On behalf of the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund, we are most grateful for the generous contributions from the Buffalo Bills Foundation and the National Football League Foundation that will allow us to create real change and emerge from the darkness of this heinous act. This Fund is a partnership to build upon the collective desire to take action and to work together as a community to address immediate needs, long-term rebuilding and systemic issues that continue to marginalize communities of color." - Clotilde Perez-Bode Dedecker, President and CEO of the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo

The other $200,000 will be donated directly from the Buffalo Bills Foundation to various nonprofits such as Buffalo Go Green, African Heritage Food Co-op, the Resource Council of WNY, and UB Food Lab

"This is just the beginning of the efforts of the Buffalo Bills and we are committed to doing more for the community as the days and weeks go by," a release says.

Players and staff from the Buffalo Bills, Sabres and Bandits arrived at the scene on Jefferson Avenue Wednesday morning to help serve food and volunteer.

Bills Quarterback Josh Allen and his teammates along with players from the Sabres and Bandits laid flowers at the site.

Josh Allen: there really is nothing you can say other than, we’re here for our community #BuffaloStrong #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/26NvE5gFa9 — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 18, 2022

Dion Dawkins isn’t from Buffalo. But he calls this city home. And that’s what makes these last few days so difficult #BuffaloStrong #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/1GgX87NBAr — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 18, 2022

Dawson Knox: this is our community, these are our people, these are the fans that treat us so well #BuffaloStrong #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/yRDF9JgQao — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 18, 2022

Kyle Okposo: so many different emotions have run through me. I had to go back to [the memorial] a second time just to let those emotions run their course……..this hits close to home but for the people in this community, I just want to show my support @WKBW pic.twitter.com/EOHPgki3bM — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 18, 2022

