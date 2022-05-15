Buffalo stands together after deadly shooting

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A community taking in a tragedy.

“Just thinking about it makes me want to cry,” Theresa Ford said. “It’s going to stick with the community for a long time.”

Neighbors like Theresa Ford said they will not be going back to the tops on Jefferson.

“It will never be the same,” Ford said. “Even if they tear it down, redo it or remodel it, I don’t think people are going to be comfortable going in there anymore.”

Erma Ecford agrees and said the people who lost their lives were friends, some even like family.

“People that always had a big smile and made you feel welcome,” Ecford said. “And to lose their life for something so senseless, it’s hard to grasp.”

But the City of Good Neighbors is coming together.

“It’s like a big family that we can all pull together to get through a tragedy that just happened,” Ecford said.

On Sunday afternoon, the Buffalo Community Fridge took in hundreds of donations and gave away food to hundreds of others. You can drop off or pick up groceries at 257 E Ferry St.

“The Tops is down right now so there’s not many fresh fruits or veggies available,” founder of Buffalo Community Fridge Jessie Reardon said.

Buffalo Creek Academy is delivering food to anyone who can’t make it to the community fridge or a grocery store further away. You can donate here or drop off groceries at 347 E Ferry St.

“Many of them either walk to take the bus to get the tops and we know now because of this incident; people are less likely to walk,” CEO of Buffalo Creek Academy Charter School Dr. Christopher Manning said.

Those who attended and organized the events say, this is about more than giving away food.

“Giving away food, but just being there for each other is amazing,” Reardon said.

“It’s a good thing that we are the city of good neighbors,” Ford said.