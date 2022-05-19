Watch
NewsLocal NewsBuffalo Strong

Actions

Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres alumni volunteer at Resource Council of WNY following mass shooting

BILLS VOLUNTEER.jpg
WKBW
BILLS VOLUNTEER.jpg
Posted at 1:38 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 13:38:52-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres alumni arrived at the Resource Council of WNY Thursday to volunteer following the mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue on May 14.

Those who were there to volunteer included Bruce Smith, Thurman Thomas, Jim Kelly, Terry Pegula, Kim Pegula, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Rick Jeanneret, Patrick Kaleta, Rob Ray, Marty Biron and others.

On Wednesday players and staff from the Buffalo Bills, Sabres and Bandits came together to support the community. The teams held a moment of silence, laid flowers at the memorial outside of the supermarket and then prepared and handed out food to the local community. The Buffalo Bills Foundation and NFL Foundation also announced a combined donation of $400,000 to support the community.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MEMORIAL-GROWING.jpeg

Remembering the victims: 10 lives lost in Buffalo mass shooting