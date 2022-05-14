The White House releases statement following mass shooting at Tops in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — The White House has released the following statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre:

“The President has been briefed by his Homeland Security Advisor on the horrific shooting in Buffalo, NY this afternoon. He will continue to receive updates throughout the evening and tomorrow as further information develops. The President and the First Lady are praying for those who have been lost and for their loved ones.”

According to authorities, 13 people were shot and 10 people have died following the shooting on Jefferson Avenue. The shooting happened on Saturday afternoon.