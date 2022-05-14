Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

The White House releases statement following mass shooting at Tops in Buffalo

scene 4
Yoselin Person
scene 4
Posted at 6:07 PM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 18:07:10-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — The White House has released the following statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre:

“The President has been briefed by his Homeland Security Advisor on the horrific shooting in Buffalo, NY this afternoon. He will continue to receive updates throughout the evening and tomorrow as further information develops. The President and the First Lady are praying for those who have been lost and for their loved ones.”

According to authorities, 13 people were shot and 10 people have died following the shooting on Jefferson Avenue. The shooting happened on Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine