President Biden to visit Buffalo on Tuesday, give remarks at Delavan Grider Community Center

President Joe Biden will land in Buffalo on Tuesday morning to deliver remarks on the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday.

The First Lady will join the president to grieve with the Buffalo community, according to a release about their trip.

President Biden is expected to speak at 1 p.m. at the Delavan Grider Community Center. According to a White House official, the president is expected to call on Congress to take actions to "keep weapons of war off our streets."

The president and first lady will also visit the memorial at Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

This comes after the president addressed the country Sunday afternoon, urging unity to address the hate in America.

Vice President Kamala Harris also addressed the violence in a statement Sunday: