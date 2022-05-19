Buffalo mass shooting suspect indicted by grand jury, due back in court on June 9

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 18-year-old man accused of killing 10 people and injuring three more in a mass shooting in Buffalo on May 14, appeared in Buffalo City Court on Thursday.

The suspect is charged with first-degree murder in the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue. On Saturday, he entered a not guilty plea.

A grand jury has indicted the suspect and Thursday's felony hearing was adjourned. He is due back in court on June 9.

Some of the victim's family members were present in the courtroom Thursday, with one calling the suspect a coward as he left the courtroom.

A family member of a victim called the suspect a coward as he left the courtroom @WKBW pic.twitter.com/benpwjMzbT — Olivia Proia (@OliviaProia) May 19, 2022

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn released the following statement Thursday: