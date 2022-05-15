Watch
Tops providing free shuttle service to Elmwood Avenue store

While the Jefferson Avenue store remains closed
WKBW/Eileen Buckley
A memorial continued to grow on Sunday across from the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo where 10 people were killed and three others injured on May 14, 2022.
Posted at 6:22 PM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-15 18:22:34-04

Tops says while its Jefferson Avenue store is closed as police investigate Saturday's mass shooting, it will provide a free shuttle every day to its store on Elmwood Avenue.

Beginning Monday, the shuttle will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It will pick people up from the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Riley Street.

A Tops spokesperson says the store is working with Buffalo Common Council member Ulysees Wingo to provide free food and supplies for people impacted by the Jefferson Avenue store closure at the Resource Council of WNY at 347 East Ferry St.

