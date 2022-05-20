Tops Friendly Markets and City of Buffalo to hold moment of silence to honor victims of mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tops Friendly Markets announced it is encouraging people to join together for a collective moment of tribute and reflection on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., which will mark one week since the mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue.
“The impact of this tragedy stretches across our community and nation. We stand together as we remember them and pray that their families may find the strength needed to heal and move forward. Everyone involved deserves our thanks and our prayers. To our Tops associates who did everything in their power to selflessly protect each other and our customers. To law enforcement and our first responders, we thank you for your service and bravery. To the strength of our community leaders during this incredibly difficult time. And to our neighbors and so many others that have rallied together to provide respite and support of almost every kind imaginable.”
The moment of silence will honor the memories of the ten people killed:
Aaron Salter
Ruth Whitfield
Roberta Drury
Deacon Heyward Patterson
Pearl Young
Margus Morrison
Geraldine Talley
Celestine Chaney
Katherine Massey
Andre Mackniel
It will also reflect on the three people injured:
Zaire Goodman
Jennifer Warrington
Christopher Braden
As Western New York mourns with the families, 7 News wishes to honor their memory. You can find more about the victims here.
Those participating in the moment of silence are encouraged to use #BuffaloStandsTogether on social media.
In addition to the moment of silence Tops Friendly Markets is encouraging the community to join, the City of Buffalo is calling on residents to observe a collective moment of silence for 123 seconds from 2:28:57 p.m. to 2:31:00 p.m. on Saturday, which was the time when the shooting occurred a week earlier. The city said the moment of silence will conclude with the ringing of bells 13 times by houses of worship in neighborhoods across the city.
“Every corner of our community was impacted by this unspeakable tragedy and I’m asking the City of Good Neighbors and the rest of the nation and beyond to join us in a moment of unity and remembrance for the lives lost last weekend in Buffalo. Wherever you are on Saturday, for 123 seconds, I am asking that people pause to remember our friends, family and neighbors who died and were wounded, in this senseless shooting. This is a difficult time for Buffalo, but let’s rally around each other, lift each other up, and continue to move forward as a strong, united, and loving community."