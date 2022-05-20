Tops Friendly Markets and City of Buffalo to hold moment of silence to honor victims of mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tops Friendly Markets announced it is encouraging people to join together for a collective moment of tribute and reflection on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., which will mark one week since the mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

“The impact of this tragedy stretches across our community and nation. We stand together as we remember them and pray that their families may find the strength needed to heal and move forward. Everyone involved deserves our thanks and our prayers. To our Tops associates who did everything in their power to selflessly protect each other and our customers. To law enforcement and our first responders, we thank you for your service and bravery. To the strength of our community leaders during this incredibly difficult time. And to our neighbors and so many others that have rallied together to provide respite and support of almost every kind imaginable.” - John Persons, president of Tops Friendly Markets

The moment of silence will honor the memories of the ten people killed:

Aaron Salter

Ruth Whitfield

Roberta Drury

Deacon Heyward Patterson

Pearl Young

Margus Morrison

Geraldine Talley

Celestine Chaney

Katherine Massey

Andre Mackniel

It will also reflect on the three people injured:

Zaire Goodman

Jennifer Warrington

Christopher Braden

As Western New York mourns with the families, 7 News wishes to honor their memory. You can find more about the victims here.

Those participating in the moment of silence are encouraged to use #BuffaloStandsTogether on social media.

In addition to the moment of silence Tops Friendly Markets is encouraging the community to join, the City of Buffalo is calling on residents to observe a collective moment of silence for 123 seconds from 2:28:57 p.m. to 2:31:00 p.m. on Saturday, which was the time when the shooting occurred a week earlier. The city said the moment of silence will conclude with the ringing of bells 13 times by houses of worship in neighborhoods across the city.