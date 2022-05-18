Watch
Bandits player Dhane Smith pledges to give back to victims' families

Posted at 12:29 PM, May 18, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo sports teams are a huge part of the community and it's why when the community is hurting, they are too.

Bandits' Dhane Smith has been with Buffalo's professional lacrosse team since the 2013 season and has pledged to give back to those who were directly impacted by this past weekend's shooting at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue.

According to a post from Smith on Twitter, he'll be donating $50 for every goal the team scores this Saturday when the Bandits play the Toronto Rock in game two of the East Finals.

Smith also added that he'll be auctioning off his game-used stick and gloves that will go toward the proceeds. Those who wish to donate, can do so here.

