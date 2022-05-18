Bandits player Dhane Smith pledges to give back to victims' families

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo sports teams are a huge part of the community and it's why when the community is hurting, they are too.

Bandits' Dhane Smith has been with Buffalo's professional lacrosse team since the 2013 season and has pledged to give back to those who were directly impacted by this past weekend's shooting at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue.

According to a post from Smith on Twitter, he'll be donating $50 for every goal the team scores this Saturday when the Bandits play the Toronto Rock in game two of the East Finals.

Buffalo is home. I wouldn’t be where I am today without this community always supporting me. It’s my turn to give back. For every goal scored by the Bandits this Saturday, I will be donating $50 to support the victims’ families from the unthinkable racist attack on the East Side. pic.twitter.com/I2bnpVVbBz — Dhane Smith (@dhanesmith92) May 17, 2022

Smith also added that he'll be auctioning off his game-used stick and gloves that will go toward the proceeds. Those who wish to donate, can do so here.