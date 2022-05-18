New York AG investigating social media companies for possible role in Buffalo mass shooting

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her office will be launching investigations into social media companies in connection to the mass shooting in Buffalo on May 14.

According to the AG, the investigations will look into the social media companies and other resources the suspect used to "discuss and amplify his intentions and acts to carry out this attack." This includes but is not limited to Twitch, 4chan, 8chan, and Discord.

“The terror attack in Buffalo has once again revealed the depths and danger of the online forums that spread and promote hate. The fact that an individual can post detailed plans to commit such an act of hate without consequence, and then stream it for the world to see is bone-chilling and unfathomable. As we continue to mourn and honor the lives that were stolen, we are taking serious action to investigate these companies for their roles in this attack. Time and time again, we have seen the real-world devastation that is borne of these dangerous and hateful platforms, and we are doing everything in our power to shine a spotlight on this alarming behavior and take action to ensure it never happens again.” - AG James

The 7 News I-Team previously reported on the websites used by the suspect and spoke to a cyber security expert and RIT Senior Lecturer Jonathan Weissman.

The Office of the Attorney General said it received a referral from Governor Kathy Hochul to conduct the investigation.