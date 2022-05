BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two of the three injured victims from Saturday's deadly mass shooting in Buffalo have now been released from the hospital.

An ECMC spokesperson tells 7 News a second victim was released as of 9:00 a.m. Sunday. Saturday evening one victim was released. Another person remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The three people were the only victims to survive Saturday afternoon's deadly shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo that killed 10 people.

Here's what we know about the mass shooting and shooter.