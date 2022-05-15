Watch
Photos: The community mourns 10 people killed in the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Ave. in Buffalo

On Sunday, mourners gathered across the street from Tops on Jefferson Avenue, where 10 people were killed and three more injured in a mass shooting on Saturday.

IMG_2389.jpeg
The community gathers to mourn the victims of the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.Photo by: WKBW
IMG_4357-preview.JPG
The community gathers to mourn the victims of the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.Photo by: WKBW
IMG_2391.jpeg
The community gathers to mourn the victims of the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.Photo by: WKBW
IMG_4359-preview.JPG
The community gathers to mourn the victims of the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.Photo by: WKBW
IMG_2410.jpeg
The community gathers to mourn the victims of the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.Photo by: WKBW
IMG_4363-preview.JPG
The community gathers to mourn the victims of the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.Photo by: WKBW
IMG_2392.jpeg
The community gathers to mourn the victims of the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.Photo by: WKBW
IMG_4347-preview.JPG
The community gathers to mourn the victims of the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.Photo by: WKBW
IMG_2388.jpeg
The community gathers to mourn the victims of the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.Photo by: WKBW
SEAN-COUPLE-PRAYING.jpg
The community gathers to mourn the victims of the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.Photo by: WKBW
IMG_2387.jpeg
The community gathers to mourn the victims of the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.Photo by: WKBW
IMG_4354-preview.JPG
The community gathers to mourn the victims of the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.Photo by: WKBW
IMG_4350-preview.JPG
The community gathers to mourn the victims of the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.Photo by: WKBW
IMG_2390.jpeg
The community gathers to mourn the victims of the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.Photo by: WKBW
IMG_1004.jpeg
The community gathers to mourn the victims of the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.Photo by: WKBW

