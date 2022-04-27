Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Leading The Charge Draft Special: Countdown to the 2022 NFL Draft with us on Thursday night at 7:30

LTC DRAFT 2022.jpg
WKBW
Watch the Leading The Charge Dract Special on Thursday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. on 7ABC.
LTC DRAFT 2022.jpg
Posted at 2:07 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 14:32:54-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills will have their chance to make key choices about the team's future on Thursday night during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and you can watch it all on 7ABC starting at 7:30 p.m. with the Leading The Charge Draft Special.

7 Sports Director Matt Bové will be joined by John Murphy and Joe Buscaglia to break down the team's options in the first round and beyond. Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane will join Bové to discuss the state of the team and what lies ahead for the 2022-23 season.

The Bills pick 25th overall— the first of three picks in the top 100 (57, 89).

You can watch Leading The Charge on 7ABC or on your connected TV or streaming device using the free WKBW app.

Following Leading The Charge, stay with 7ABC to watch the NFL Draft starting at 8 p.m.

7 Sports reporter Adam Unger has taken an in-depth look at prospects the Bills could pick in the first round. Read up on each of them:

NFL Draft Prospect Profiles

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine