Leading The Charge Draft Special: Countdown to the 2022 NFL Draft with us on Thursday night at 7:30

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills will have their chance to make key choices about the team's future on Thursday night during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and you can watch it all on 7ABC starting at 7:30 p.m. with the Leading The Charge Draft Special.
7 Sports Director Matt Bové will be joined by John Murphy and Joe Buscaglia to break down the team's options in the first round and beyond. Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane will join Bové to discuss the state of the team and what lies ahead for the 2022-23 season.
The Bills pick 25th overall— the first of three picks in the top 100 (57, 89).
You can watch Leading The Charge on 7ABC or on your connected TV or streaming device using the free WKBW app.
Following Leading The Charge, stay with 7ABC to watch the NFL Draft starting at 8 p.m.
7 Sports reporter Adam Unger has taken an in-depth look at prospects the Bills could pick in the first round. Read up on each of them:
-
Prospect Profile: Georgia DT Jordan DavisDT Jordan Davis won it all with UGA last season as he compiled 32 tackles and two sacks
-
NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Georgia RB James CookDespite logging just 140 touches with the UGA Bulldogs last season, James Cook amassed over 1,000 yards from scrimmage
-
NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Iowa State RB Breece HallIowa State running back Breece Hall put up back-to-back campaigns of over 1,400 yards and at least 20 touchdowns while also being a threat in the passing game
-
NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Interior offensive linemenThere are three interior offensive linemen that stand out above the rest in the NFL Draft
-
NFL Draft prospect profile: Western Michigan WR Skyy MooreWestern Michigan WR Skyy Moore recorded 95 catches for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns last season with the Broncos
-
NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Ohio State WR Garrett WilsonWilson's speed, route running, and ability after the catch should make him an attractive option to any NFL team
-
NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Notre Dame safety Kyle HamiltonIn three years in South Bend, safety Kyle Hamilton had 7.5 tackles for loss, 24 pass breakups, and eight interceptions
-
NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Florida CB Kaiir ElamIn three years in Gainesville, Kaiir Elam had 70 total tackles, 20 pass breakups, and six interceptions
-
NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Alabama WR Jameson WilliamsAlabama WR Jameson Williams recorded 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns last season before tearing his ACL