NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Georgia RB James Cook

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — In two of the last three NFL Drafts, the Buffalo Bills have taken a running back. After a year away from adding to the backfield, Buffalo could go back to the well later this month.

Georgia running back James Cook already has experience in a backfield by committee. Despite logging just 140 touches with the Bulldogs last season, he amassed over 1,000 yards from scrimmage, including a 67-yard dash that turned the tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

“That’s a play you have in those types of games that you don’t forget,” Cook said. “And it helped your team get over the edge. But I wouldn’t say it was all me. It was the team. And there was a team effort in it.”

Cook is the younger brother of Pro Bowl-caliber Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. The Miami native also shares an alma mater with former NFL running backs Willis McGahee, Najeh Davenport, and Devonta Freeman.

