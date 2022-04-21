NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Interior offensive linemen

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to Pro Football Reference, the Bills gave up 96 hurries [32nd in the NFL], 187 pressures [31st], and 64 QB hits [29th] during the 2021 season.

The addition of Rodger Saffold has helped to shore up the interior offensive line. Buffalo also brought back Ike Boettger and matched a Chicago offer to Ryan Bates. But it’s far from a guarantee that the offensive line is set in stone.

“We view him to compete to start,” general manager Brandon Beane said of Bates.

There are three interior offensive linemen that stand out above the rest in the NFL Draft: Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green, Boston College’s Zion Johnson, and Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum.

Green and Johnson are both more power-oriented blockers, while Linderbaum is quicker, but listed at below 300 pounds. All three of them offer positional versatility, which is something the Bills covet in all their offensive linemen.

The NFL Draft begins at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 28 on 7ABC. You can join the 7 Sports team for a special edition of Leading the Charge at 7:30 p.m. before the first round.