NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Draft picks are gold for Bills general manager Brandon Beane. Draft picks have developed well under head coach Sean McDermott. But Buffalo has also shown a propensity to trade up for its guy.

McDermott’s defense with the Carolina Panthers utilized a “big nickel” that, after a couple years of being a situational on a rookie contract, grew into a long-term starter. That type of chess piece could help combat the offensive arms race in the AFC.

“It’s like hey, what’s the next step? What’s that competitive advantage? And you’re racking your brain over it,” McDermott said. “Is it personnel? Is it strategic? Is it schematics?”

It could be Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton. He showcased his versatility in the Fighting Irish defense since he was a freshman. In three years in South Bend, he had 7.5 tackles for loss, 24 pass breakups, and eight interceptions.

Buffalo would likely have to trade up from 25th overall to get Hamilton if that’s the direction they go. But the Micah Hyde-Jordan Poyer duo won’t last forever. Adding Hamilton to the mix could be the competitive advantage Buffalo’s looking for.

