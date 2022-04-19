NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Iowa State RB Breece Hall

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — In each of the last seven NFL Drafts, at least one running back has gone in the first round. Despite the pass-happy approach that some of the league’s best have leaned into, including the Buffalo Bills, teams still value a good backfield weapon.

Iowa State’s Breece Hall demonstrated plenty of ability for the Cyclones in each of the last two seasons. He put up back-to-back campaigns of over 1,400 yards and at least 20 touchdowns while also being a threat in the passing game.

“I always say I’m slow to [the hole], and fast through,” Hall said. “I feel like that’s what makes me different from a lot of backs. I’m really patient.”

Devin Singletary’s late breakout during the 2021 season still warrants a chance to be the lead back for Buffalo in 2022. But Singletary will be in the final year of his rookie deal with the Bills.

