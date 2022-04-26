Watch
NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Alabama WR Jameson Williams

John Bazemore/AP
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo, Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown against the Miami during an NCAA college football game in Atlanta. No. 1 Alabama filled a need for playmaking speed with wide receiver Jameson Williams and defensive leadership with linebacker Henry To’oTo’o. Those offseason pickups have already paid dividends.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Posted at 6:00 PM, Apr 26, 2022
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Stefon Diggs’ four-year extension has helped Buffalo build some long-term continuity at wide receiver. But the Bills could always use another threat for Josh Allen.

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams had a monstrous year after transferring from Ohio State. The St. Louis native broke out with 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Williams was closing in on an average of 20 yards per reception before he tore his ACL in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Even though it kept him from running at the NFL Combine, he didn’t shy away from reminding media members of his greatest strength.

“I just know nobody can run with me,” Williams said. “Whatever they say is the fastest 40 [yard dash] time here, I’m faster than that.”

Williams sustained the injury on January 10th, so the start of his season could be in jeopardy. But reports indicate that the former Crimson Tide receiver’s recovery timetable is ahead of schedule.

The NFL Draft begins at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 28 on 7ABC. You can join the 7 Sports team for a special edition of Leading the Charge at 7:30 p.m. before the first round.

