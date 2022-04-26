NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Alabama WR Jameson Williams

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Stefon Diggs’ four-year extension has helped Buffalo build some long-term continuity at wide receiver. But the Bills could always use another threat for Josh Allen.

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams had a monstrous year after transferring from Ohio State. The St. Louis native broke out with 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Williams was closing in on an average of 20 yards per reception before he tore his ACL in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Even though it kept him from running at the NFL Combine, he didn’t shy away from reminding media members of his greatest strength.

“I just know nobody can run with me,” Williams said. “Whatever they say is the fastest 40 [yard dash] time here, I’m faster than that.”

Williams sustained the injury on January 10th, so the start of his season could be in jeopardy. But reports indicate that the former Crimson Tide receiver’s recovery timetable is ahead of schedule.

