NFL Draft prospect profile: Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Any UB football fan will remember what Skyy Moore is capable of. The Western Michigan wide receiver's monstrous sophomore campaign included 11 catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns against the Bulls back in October.

The year-long stats for Moore come in at 95 catches for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns. The biggest knock on those numbers, though, is that they came in the Mid-American Conference. But a pass-happy Buffalo Bills team could use a longer-term project at wide receiver.

“We’ll always look. We’re always looking,” general manager Brandon Beane said. “You’re never satisfied. We have a lot of positions that I still want to get more depth.”

With Jamison Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie in the mix in the short term, Moore would have a pair of slot receivers to learn from before growing into a larger role. Beyond Stefon Diggs’ extension, the only other wide receiver under contract with Buffalo beyond 2023 is Marquez Stevenson. Gabriel Davis' contract is set to expire following the 2023 season.

