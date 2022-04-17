NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Georgia DT Jordan Davis

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills’ trip on the defensive line carousel led to the biggest splash signing in franchise history. Von Miller adds a proven pass rusher in every sense of the word, but the interior rotation is equally important.

“We tried to add some beef in there. But not just with these moves, not just beef, but also some pass rush,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said. “It’s not a deep position in the draft.”

But a pair of Georgia Bulldogs have made that position top heavy. Jordan Davis won it all with UGA last season as he complied 32 tackles and two sacks. The 6’6”, 340-pound senior prides himself on his run-stuffing ability.

“I’d say my biggest strength is being at the point of attack. The front of the defense,” Davis said. “I could continue to carry that on and improve while I’m in the NFL.”

If the Bills select Davis, it would mark the fourth year in a row that Buffalo spent its first selection on a defensive lineman.

