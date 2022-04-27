NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Auburn CB Roger McCreary

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Since Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott have led the Buffalo Bills, the secondary has never been a major area of concern. But going into the 2022 season, that’s not the case.

All-pro cornerback Tre’Davious White is rehabbing a torn ACL. The Bills haven’t brought in a veteran to help on the opposite side. And Levi Wallace left in free agency to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“We’re still looking,” Beane said. “You know, I’m so appreciative of Levi [Wallace] and that’s where it gets hard too. You’re in on one player, so you have to be out on others, and then they have to back out.”

If the Bills are out on cornerback in free agency, they could be in on one at the draft. Auburn’s Roger McCreary has lined up against some of the best wide receivers the SEC has to offer.

Statistically, he put up very similar numbers to Tre’Davious White. In three seasons at Auburn, McCreary raced up 130 tackles, 30 pass breakups, and six interceptions. White’s stats during his three seasons at LSU were 167-34-6.

