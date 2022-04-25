NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Florida CB Kaiir Elam

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Between Levi Wallace’s departure and Tre’Davious White’s ACL tear, cornerback could look very different for the Buffalo Bills to start the 2022 season. And it’s the only position where they haven’t made an addition in free agency.

“We have a lot of confidence in Dane [Jackson] and the work that he’s put in, and shown, and the results on the field up to this point,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “And then you’ve got the guys behind him obviously who are working hard and just got through their first year.”

Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam offers a more starter-ready skill set and a picture-perfect fit into the scheme. In three years in Gainesville, Elam had 70 total tackles, 20 pass breakups, and six interceptions.

An even younger and more unproven cornerback than Jackson could line up on the other side of the defense when the Bills start their season. It’s just a matter of that player’s draft pedigree.

