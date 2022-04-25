Watch
NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Florida CB Kaiir Elam

Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam (5) covers a play against Samford during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Posted at 6:00 PM, Apr 25, 2022
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Between Levi Wallace’s departure and Tre’Davious White’s ACL tear, cornerback could look very different for the Buffalo Bills to start the 2022 season. And it’s the only position where they haven’t made an addition in free agency.

“We have a lot of confidence in Dane [Jackson] and the work that he’s put in, and shown, and the results on the field up to this point,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “And then you’ve got the guys behind him obviously who are working hard and just got through their first year.”

Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam offers a more starter-ready skill set and a picture-perfect fit into the scheme. In three years in Gainesville, Elam had 70 total tackles, 20 pass breakups, and six interceptions.

An even younger and more unproven cornerback than Jackson could line up on the other side of the defense when the Bills start their season. It’s just a matter of that player’s draft pedigree.

The NFL Draft begins at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 28 on 7ABC. You can join the 7 Sports team for a special edition of Leading the Charge at 7:30 p.m. before the first round.

