NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Any college football powerhouse is bound to have depth at several position groups. The same goes for the NFL, and that won’t be anything new for Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson.

Wilson’s 70 catches, 1,058 yards, and 12 touchdowns were second for the Buckeyes in each of the three categories. But his speed, route running, and ability after the catch should make him an attractive option to any NFL team — regardless of what they already have in their wide receiver room.

“Up until probably the last five years, receiver was a little bit undervalued. But if you have playmakers out on the edge, people can’t match up with that,” Wilson said. “So I feel like someone could always use another great receiver.”

Buffalo has already taken that approach in free agency. After bringing back Isaiah McKenzie, Bills general manager Brandon Beane added Jamison Crowder and tight end O.J. Howard. But if Wilson’s beliefs ring true, nothing will be off the table later this month.

