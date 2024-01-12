Department of Justice to seek death penalty in federal case against Buffalo mass shooting gunman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Department of Justice will seek the death penalty in the federal case against the Buffalo mass shooting gunman Payton Gendron, according to court documents.

The documents were filed just before noon on Friday, ahead of a scheduled status conference in the case.

"The United States of America, pursuant to 18 U.S.C. § 3593(a), notifies the Court and Defendant PAYTON GENDRON that the United States believes the circumstances in Counts 11-20 of the Indictment, Dkt. 6, are such that, in the event of a conviction, a sentence of death is justified," the filing said.

Gendron killed 10 people and injured three others in a racially motivated mass shooting on May 14, 2022, at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

In February 2023 Gendron, now 20 years old, was sentenced to life without parole on the state charges he faced in connection to the shooting. He pleaded guilty to those charges in November 2022 which included one count of first-degree domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said Gendron was the first person in New York State to be indicted and convicted on that specific charge.

In the federal case, Gendron faces 27 counts, which include hate crime and firearm charges. In December 2022, the defense attorneys representing him said that he would be prepared to plead guilty to the federal charges under similar terms to his plea on the state charges if the government did not seek the death penalty.

