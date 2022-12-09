Man who killed 10 people at Tops in Buffalo willing to plead guilty to federal charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The defense attorneys representing the man who killed 10 people at the Tops Friendly Markets in Buffalo were back in federal court Friday.

The shooter, 19-year-old Payton Gendron, waived his right to appear in court Friday in connection to the federal charges he faces, but the defense said that he would be prepared to plead guilty to those charges under similar terms to his plea on state charges last week.

Last week he pleaded guilty to the following state charges:

One count of first-degree domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate

10 counts of first-degree murder

Three counts of second-degree attempted murder as a hate crime

One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

According to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, the shooter is the first person in New York State to be indicted and convicted on a domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate charge. Following his guilty plea, he faces a maximum of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In the federal case, he faces 27 counts, which include hate crime and firearm charges. The charges against him make the shooter eligible for the death penalty on conviction. The defense said Friday the shooter would be willing to plead guilty to those charges under similar terms to his plea on state charges.