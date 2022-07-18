Buffalo's mass shooter back in federal court for arraignment

The gunman accused of murdering ten people at a Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo appeared in Federal Court Monday.

Once again, 19-year-old Payton Gendron of Conklin entered a “not guilty” plea during his arraignment on a 27-count federation indictment for the May 14 attack.

Late last week the U.S Attorney’s Office announced a federal grand jury has indicted the Buffalo mass shooting suspect on federal hate crime and firearm charges.

White gunman accused in Buffalo’s mass shooting at Tops pleaded not guilty in federal court during his arraignment on 27 count indictment. ⁦@WKBW⁩ pic.twitter.com/r8TeW7IqnU — Eileen Buckley (@eileenwkbw) July 18, 2022

The white gunman was accused of killing ten people in what investigates say was a racist attack.

Gendron entered the federal courtroom before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kenneth Schroeder wearing an orange prison shirt and pants and handcuffed in shackles.

The first two rows in the courtroom were filled with family members of the victims.

Gendron’s plea was entered by his public defender, who also stated she hope “to resolve” the indictment without a trial.

The defense waived a reading of the indictment.

Gendron did not speak during the arraignment. He looked ahead for most of the proceeding and down a few times.

The 27-count indictment charges the suspect with 14 violations under the hate crime act and 13 firearms offenses in connection to the mass shooting in Buffalo.

The judge is giving prosecutors 45-days to review what both the judge and prosecutors called a “voluminous amount” of electronic evidence and search warrants in this case.

Prosecutors are asked to return with the defense discovery by September 2. The defense requested 90-days to review the evidence.

The judge has set a status conference to be held on December 9 at 10:30 a.m.

A status conference has been set for December 9 @ 10:30 at federal court. @WKBW https://t.co/ztfPBr7Y2P pic.twitter.com/CDistdPB2t — Eileen Buckley (@eileenwkbw) July 18, 2022

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the indictment charges that the suspect "violated the Shepard-Byrd act by willfully causing the death of the victims because of their actual and perceived race and color."

In addition, the u.s. attorney's office said the 12-page indictment charges the suspect with: